City Holding Co. Purchases 5,960 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 25,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,533,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IPG opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

