Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

