Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 149,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,683 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ED opened at $90.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.62.

About Consolidated Edison



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

