Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,450 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,450 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.50 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

