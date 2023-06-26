Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.35.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

