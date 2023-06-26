ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,163 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 7.8% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tesla worth $1,128,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $256.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

