Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LLY opened at $458.84 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.