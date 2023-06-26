Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE LLY opened at $458.84 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $462.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.88.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Eli Lilly and Company from StockNews.com
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- AI is Powering a Recovery for Juniper Networks
- AI-Powered Dropbox Sees Stock Soar: A Comeback in the Making?
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.