Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,812 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PII shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

NYSE PII opened at $115.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. Polaris’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

