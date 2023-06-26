Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,384 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

NKE stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

