Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

