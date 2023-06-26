BMO Capital Markets Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $42.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $944,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.