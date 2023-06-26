Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $212,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,624,000 after purchasing an additional 333,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.10 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

