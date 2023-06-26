Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 575 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $103.50 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.