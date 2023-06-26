Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,212,000 after buying an additional 834,330 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 42,499 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

