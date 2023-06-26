Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

