ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,482,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,261 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Verve Therapeutics worth $64,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

