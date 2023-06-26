ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,100,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,236,735 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.44% of Cerus worth $65,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cerus Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 29.64% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

