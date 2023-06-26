CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Position Increased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611,257 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 12.67% of CareDx worth $62,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,456 shares of company stock worth $71,030 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $7.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $27.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

