Crew Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.