ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,372 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after purchasing an additional 238,461 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 455,977 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $154,540.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,525,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,102,114.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,823 in the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX opened at $7.36 on Monday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 533.45% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

