ARK Investment Management LLC Has $38.88 Million Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 75,331 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.78% of 3D Systems worth $38,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

3D Systems Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE DDD opened at $8.93 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.