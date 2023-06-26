Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $435,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after buying an additional 874,131 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

