Highland Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,549 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.0% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after acquiring an additional 737,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.