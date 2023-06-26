Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $117.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

