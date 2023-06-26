Crew Capital Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $19.11 on Monday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

