ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 51,422 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of AeroVironment worth $54,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,430,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 759,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $90.89 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.08 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

