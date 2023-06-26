Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of FLR opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.02. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

