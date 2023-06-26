iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF opened at $35.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $700.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

