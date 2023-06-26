Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,419 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the third quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $26.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $649.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.