Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

