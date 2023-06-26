ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,258,497 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,331,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258,497 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 12.78% of Invitae worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after buying an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 242,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invitae by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,752,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Invitae Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $54,518.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at $425,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The company had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.