Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of F stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.