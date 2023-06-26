Byrne Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.14.

STZ stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

