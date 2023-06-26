Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 25,216 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546,631 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $62,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

EOG stock opened at $106.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.