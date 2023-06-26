W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.1% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

EOG opened at $106.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

