Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.07 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

