Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 642.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 519,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 449,261 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 53,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,496,000 after purchasing an additional 142,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

