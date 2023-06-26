W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Purchases 6,625 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

