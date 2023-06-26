Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $450.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.39. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.87 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

