Byrne Asset Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.6 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $113.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.05. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

