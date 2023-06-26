AE Wealth Management LLC Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $111.64 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

