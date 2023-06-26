American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Trimmed by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Express worth $111,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of AXP opened at $168.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

