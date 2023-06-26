First International Bank & Trust Decreases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.6% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.91 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

