Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day moving average is $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

