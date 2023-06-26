Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

