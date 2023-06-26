Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,540 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

