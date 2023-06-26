Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.26.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.86 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $43.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

