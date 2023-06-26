ARK Investment Management LLC Has $23.07 Million Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Elbit Systems worth $23,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $6,998,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 82,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

