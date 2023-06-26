Highland Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,245 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,997,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

