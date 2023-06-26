Highland Financial Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

